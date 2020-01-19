It’s Aaron Carter vs. Jonas Jödicke and the internet on this one.

Aaron Carter has been – rightfully so – for using an artist’s work without permission. According to Berlin artist Jonas Jödicke, Carter’s latest pieces of merchandise, feature his original work; two lions.

“Hey @aaroncarter…You are using my artwork to promote your merchandise.” he posted.

“I have not given you permission to do so. My art is being commercially exploited by people on a daily basis. We artists have rights, too!”

Hey @aaroncarter .. You are using my artwork to promote your merchandise. I have not given you permission to do so. My art is being commercially exploited by people on a daily basis. We artists have rights, too! Iˋd really appreciate if you could retweet this so he‘ll see it. https://t.co/ktusJEo3dz — Jonas Jödicke (@JoJoesArt) January 18, 2020

In response, Aaron Carter offered the following.

“You should’ve taken it as a compliment dick,” he replied. ” A fan of MINE sent this ti me. Oh here they go again, the answer is No this image has been made public and I’m using it to promote my clothing line.”

In an interview with Forbes, Jödicke shared his side of the story. Noting the responsibilities celebrities have when it comes to using their platform properly, the 25 year old artist feels more than disrespected.

“So many people think that when you find an image online you can just use it for your own purposes, but celebrities should be at the forefront of teaching the masses about lawful and appropriate conduct,” he said.

“Especially musicians and other artists, who understand how competitive the creative market is, and how difficult it can be for artists to make a living off their hard work.”

Carter’s team has not responded, but as his response has implied, this is an issue that will go to court.