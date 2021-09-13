Pop icons ABBA have made their triumphant return to the UK charts, scoring their first top 10 single in almost 40 years with ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’.

The Swedish superstars scored their 20th UK top 10 single when the track debuted at No.9 on the Official UK Singles Chart published over the weekend.

As reported by Billboard, the track was streamed 2.3 million times in the UK during the latest cycle and serves as the second-most downloaded song of the week.

Proving that it’s never too late to make a comeback, the last time ABBA made the UK top 10 was way back in December 1982 with ‘One of Us’.

‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ is one of two singles to have been released ahead of the band’s upcoming album Voyage, dropping on November 5th. The other new track, ‘I Still Have Faith In You’, debuted at No. 14 on the UK charts this week.

With the success of both of the tracks, the band now officially have 28 top 40 singles in the UK.

Given their success in Britain, it’s no wonder that they have chosen London as the location for their virtual residency next year.

ICYMI, digital versions of ABBA’s band members will ‘perform’ six nights a week in a specially-built arena in east London from May 27th next year.

The ‘ABBA-tars’, as they have been dubbed, will be joined by a 10-piece live band to play 22 of their greatest hits.

