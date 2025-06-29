The AC/DC tour onsale last week was a wrecking ball to the record books.

According to Ticketek, the official ticketing provider for the forthcoming Power Up tour dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth, several records were gutted.

Fans snapped up more than 320,000 tickets last Thursday, June 26th, delivering the largest tour onsale day ever recorded by the Ticketek platform in its 40-plus year history. That bests the previous biggest concert onsale day, set by AC/DC’s Black Ice tour of 2009, which went on to sell more than 650,000 tickets in Australia.

Also, the ticketing giant shifted 370,000 on the day across all events last Thursday, a new all-time high for daily sales on Ticketek, outpacing the previous record set during The Ashes onsale earlier this month.

The remaining 50,000 tickets were sold across Lightscape, the NRL, AFL, and major theatre productions.

“These results are a reflection of the collaboration, passion, and sheer effort from every part of our business,” comments Cameron Hoy, Ticketek Entertainment Group’s Head of Global Ticketing. “I’m incredibly proud of what the team have accomplished.”

Those sales don’t capture the scale of the entire AC/DC tour. Ticket sales for AC/DC’s leg at bp Adelaide Grand Final are handled by rival Ticketmaster, an affiliate of Live Nation, and are yet to be reported.

The Power Up tour of Australia is produced by TEG Van Egmond, a sister company to Ticketek and the promoter for the band’s previous tours of these parts.

As it stands, the rock legends will play eight dates across Australia’s five big cities, including new shows for Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, added last Thursday due to “overwhelming demand.”

Two-time Rolling Stone Australia Award winners Amyl and the Sniffers are the support act. At the time of writing, tickets are available for multiple dates.

AC/DC last toured ANZ in 2015, the domestic leg of their Rock or Bust world tour.

On that jaunt, more than 520,000 tickets were sold across 11 coast-to-coast dates, including shows in Auckland and Wellington. The dates are in support of 2020’s Power Up, AC/DC’s 17th and most recent studio album. It’s one of the band’s six No. 1 albums in their homeland.