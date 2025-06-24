Four things are certain in life. One of them is a sell-out when AC/DC tour Australia.

The rock music juggernauts will visit stadiums in five cities this November and December for the Power Up tour, their first in these parts for a decade.

In the 50-plus years since formation, AC/DC have shifted more than 200 million albums sold worldwide, won Grammy Awards, earned induction into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the ARIA Hall of Fame, and whipped many millions into a frenzy.

With confirmation Monday of their Australia dates, the support (Amyl and the Sniffers), and the on-sale, reps also shared details of the touring lineup.

The AC/DC that’s coming to a stadium near you will have a different look to the rockers that barrelled their way across the country for the 2015 Rock or Bust trek.

TEG Van Egmond is producing all shows on the forthcoming Australian lap, tickets for which go on sale Thursday, June 26th.

Check out who’s who in the touring lineup below.

Angus Young (Lead Guitar)

He stands only 157cm, but Angus Young is a towering presence in the rock ‘n’ roll community. Born in Glasgow, Young relocated to Australia at age eight and became a giant in his field.

The eternal schoolboy is the only member of the original incarnation of AC/DC, which played their very first show on December 31st, 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney. Angus’ “frying bacon” guitar solos – where he flaps about on his back, creating magic with his guitar – are the stuff of legend.

Brian Johnson (vocals)

With Brian Johnson at the mic, AC/DC pulled off a musical miracle. The northern Englishman was recruited to the band in 1980, following the untimely passing of vocalist Bon Scott. A handful of months later, AC/DC gave to the world Back in Black, one of the best-selling albums of them all, shifting upwards of 50 million copies (and counting).

Johnson temporarily left the band on the Rock or Bust world tour in 2016, due to hearing issues, and was replaced for the last 22 shows by Axl Rose.

Johnson rejoined the band in 2018 to record Power Up, released in 2020, and he’s been powering through shows across Europe and North America in the past year.

Stevie Young (rhythm guitar)

The “other” Young in the band, Stevie Young stepped into the role of rhythm guitarist for AC/DC in 2014, following the retirement of his uncle Malcolm Young, whose health was deteriorating.

Stevie worked on the Rock or Bust album and Power Up, and has been a regular presence on stage. Malcolm died in November 2017, at the age of 64 after a battle with dementia.

Matt Laug (drums)

Matt Laug, one of Los Angeles’ most in-demand studio session drummers, is now the beast behind the kit for AC/DC. Laug was unveiled as a member of the band in September 2023 for their appearance at the Power Trip festival.

He replaced longtime drummer Phil Rudd, who worked on 2020’s Power Up album. Rudd was replaced by former AC/DC drummer Chris Slade for the 2015-16 Rock or Bust tour, the unfortunate consequences of his 2014 arrest on assault and drug charges, which landed him eight months’ home detention. Rudd is sitting this one out to look after his partner, “best friend” and “love of [his] life” Toni Wilson, who is battling stage four breast cancer.

Chris Chaney (bass guitar)

The American Chris Chaney replaced long-standing bassist Cliff Williams in the lineup from 2024, the start of the global Power Up dates. Cliff Williams retired from touring after the Rock or Bust tour in 2016, but took up the four-string for the Power Up album sessions and the Power Trip festival in 2023.

AC/DC 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests Amyl and the Sniffers

Wednesday 12 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale 1pm local TICKETEK

Friday 21 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on sale 9am local TICKETEK

Sunday 30 November – Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final, on sale 10am local TICKETMASTER

Thursday 4 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale 1pm local TICKETEK

Sunday 14 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale 11am local TICKETEK