Well, that was fast.

Sydney tickets for AC/DC’s upcoming stadium tour only went on sale at 9am this morning (June 26th), but a second date for Accor Stadium has already been announced due to “overwhelming demand.” Then, another for Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, and the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Those “second and final” shows will go ahead on Tuesday, November 16th at the MCG; Tuesday, November 25th at Accor; and Thursday, December 18th at Suncorp, extending the tour by four days.

As previously reported, Angus Young and co. will visit each of Australia’s five major cities for a national lap in support of Power Up, for what will be their first homecoming tour in a decade.

The rockers will get matters underway November 12th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and visit Sydney’s Accor Stadium, the bp Adelaide Grand Final, Perth’s Optus Stadium, and wrap up December 18th at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

TEG Van Egmond, part of the TEG Group empire, is producing the Australia tour.

AC/DC’s Power Up Tour has been box-office T.N.T. wherever it goes. Last year, the band sold more than two million tickets across 24 pan-European dates.

The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inducted group recently wrapped 10 sold-out shows in North America, and they’ll embark later this week on a 15-date pan-European run.

It’s Australia turn in the hotter months, with Amyl and the Sniffers in support.

AC/DC’s last toured ANZ in 2015, the domestic leg of their Rock or Bust world tour. On that jaunt, more than 520,000 tickets were sold across 11 coast-to-coast dates, including shows in Auckland and Wellington.

The tour is in support of 2020’s Power Up, which blasted to No. 1 in Australia and both sides of the Atlantic.

With that result, AC/DC established a new record as the only Australian group to No. 1 albums at least once over five decades.

AC/DC ruled the national survey in the pre-ARIA era with Back In Black (March 1981), and again on the ARIA-branded charts with Live (November 1992), Ballbreaker (October 1995), Black Ice (October 2008) and Rock Or Bust (December 2014).

By hitting the chart for six, they’re equal first with Adelaide hip-hop veterans Hilltop Hoods for Australian groups with the most leaders.

AC/DC 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests Amyl and The Sniffers

Wednesday 12 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale TICKETEK

Sunday, 16 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale TICKETEK (NEW SHOW)

Friday 21 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Tuesday 25 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on sale TICKETEK (NEW SHOW)

Sunday 30 November – Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final, on sale TICKETMASTER

Thursday 4 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Sunday 14 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Thursday, 18 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale TICKETEK (NEW SHOW)