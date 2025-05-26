Fancy watching AC/DC in 4K? Of course you do.

As per Blabbermouth, MusicJunkie422 recently uploaded 4K footage of AC/DC’s concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field, which took place on May 24th. Watch clips below.

The Aussie rock legends recently stormed back into North America, launching their highly anticipated ‘Power Up’ tour on April 10th at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

That show opened with a fiery rendition of “If You Want Blood (You Got It)” from their classic 1979 album Highway to Hell, and they followed with a blistering set packed with anthems.

Fans were treated to the 21-song setlist the band brought across stadiums in Europe last year, spotlighting classics like “Back in Black”, “Thunderstruck” and “You Shook Me All Night Long”, alongside tracks from their recent catalogue including songs from their 2020 LP Power Up, the title song from 2000’s Stiff Upper Lip, and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Train” from 2008’s Black Ice.

AC/DC are performing across 13 stadiums, with the North American leg set to conclude on May 28th at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. For this monumental run, the band secured The Pretty Reckless as their support act.

Following the completion of their North American dates, the Grammy-winning rockers will head to Europe for 12 shows across 10 countries. The European leg kicks off on June 26th in Prague, Czech Republic, and notably includes AC/DC’s first-ever performance in Estonia, along with a much-anticipated return to Scotland after a decade-long absence.

This current tour follows the successful completion of their ‘Power Up’ European tour, which concluded on August 17th, 2024 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland after 24 remarkable performances. The European run came after AC/DC’s return to the stage at the 2023 Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

The ‘Power Up’ tour showcases AC/DC’s revamped touring lineup, featuring longtime vocalist Brian Johnson and founding member and lead guitarist Angus Young. They are joined by rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, who officially became part of the band in 2014, replacing his uncle Malcolm Young who retired due to dementia.

The current lineup also includes drummer Matt Laug, who joined in 2023 replacing longtime drummer Phil Rudd, and former Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, who stepped in during 2024 to replace Cliff Williams. Williams had initially retired after the ‘Rock Or Bust’ tour in 2016 but briefly returned for the Power Up album in 2020 and an appearance at Power Trip.