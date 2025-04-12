AC/DC are officially back in the US, kicking off their PWR/UP Tour at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday, April 10th. It’s their first American tour since 2016.

Opening the night with a fiery rendition of “If You Want Blood (You Got It)” from their classic 1979 album Highway to Hell, they delivered a blistering set packed with anthems. Fans were treated to the 21-song setlist the band brought across stadiums in Europe last year, spotlighting classics like “Back in Black”, “Thunderstruck” and “You Shook Me All Night Long”, alongside tracks from their recent catalogue including songs from their 2020 LP Power Up, the title song from 2000’s Stiff Upper Lip, and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Train” from 2008’s Black Ice.

“If You Want Blood (You Got It)” had been absent from AC/DC’s live sets since original frontman Bon Scott died in 1980, only resurfacing briefly in 2003 when replacement singer Brian Johnson performed it at New York’s Roseland Ballroom shortly before the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Waldorf Astoria.

Fans at the Minneapolis gig were lucky to witness its triumphant return, as captured vividly by front-row footage circulating online.

The last time AC/DC toured America was back in 2016 when Brian Johnson had to step aside due to hearing issues, and Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose stepped into his shoes. Back then, drummer Chris Slade was in the band and bassist Cliff Williams had yet to retire, but they’ve since been replaced by Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs drummer Matt Laug, and former Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney.

That means besides guitarists Angus Young and Stevie Young, everyone on stage is a different person this tour. Despite the band evolving with member changes, Angus Young remains the undisputed heart and soul of AC/DC. And with Brian Johnson back behind the mic, fans can rest assured the band is firing on all cylinders.

AC/DC’s current US trek continues with a show on April 14th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will wrap up at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio on May 28th. With just 13 US cities on this tour leg before they head back over to Europe, the demand is far outstripping the band’s current itinerary.

If AC/DC decide to extend the tour and add more locations, there’s little doubt they’ll continue to play to packed stadiums.

More information about AC/DC’s tour can be found here.