If you’re both a parent and a fan of AC/DC, you’ll be most excited to learn that a children’s book based on the rockers is coming.

That’s right – the band are set to be the subject of a new children’s book teaching them the alphabet, which is being released by an Australian merch company, touring agency and record label named Love Police.

The book, titled The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet, was designed and produced by Paul McNeil, and is being released on November 11.

“A is for Angus [Young], who thinks it’s good luck, to wear a school uniform, and walk like a duck,” one entry from the book reads.

Another adds, “C is for Cliff [Williams], who plays on the bass, likes only 4 notes and has a nice face.”

In a statement, Love Police founder Brian Taranto described the project as an “honour”, with something for “any AC/DC or music fan”.

“Yeah, it’s a kids book, but any AC/DC or music fan will find something on every page,” he said.

“[McNeil] has done a sweet and rockin’ job. We are looking forward to educating another generation of rock and rollers!”

It comes amid the news that our favourite Aussie rock band are officially turning 50 this year.

In light of the celebration, The Royal Australian Mint has commissioned a series of commemorative coins to mark the band’s 50th anniversary, and they’re available to order now.

“The Royal Australian Mint is proud to present this series celebrating 50 years of Australian rock band and music legends, AC/DC,” the official website says.

“One of the greatest rock bands in the world, AC/DC continue to thrill fans with their powerful, energetic and guitar-heavy music, with their 2020 album reaching number one in 21 countries. Secure your piece of Australian rock and roll history today.”

