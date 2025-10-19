AC/DC have revealed the local supports for their upcoming tour of Australia.

The legendary rock band’s Power Up Aussie tour will take them to Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane through November and December, with several new dates having to be added to the tour due to “overwhelming demand.”

Fellow rockers Amyl and the Sniffers were previously confirmed as AC/DC’s tour special guest, and now the local supports have also been unveiled.

At both MCG shows in Melbourne, energetic rock trio The Casanovas will aim to impress in a once-in-a-lifetime support slot. Over in Sydney, local outfit Large Mirage will take to the stage at Accor Stadium.

Oscar the Wild join the lineup at Adelaide’s bp Adelaide grand Final, with WA favourites Southern River Band locked in for AC/DC’s Optus Stadium shows.

Last but not least, heavy rockers Headsend will back up AC/DC at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium to conclude the tour.

Demand really has been extraordinary for AC/DC’s tour, “representing the biggest ever concert on-sale day in Ticketek’s history,” according to Christo Van Egmond, managing director of TEG Van Egmond.

Fans snapped up more than 320,000 tickets for the largest tour on-sale day recorded in Ticketek’s 40-plus year history.

That beat the previous biggest concert onsale day, set by AC/DC’s Black Ice tour of 2009, which went on to sell more than 650,000 tickets in Australia.

AC/DC last toured ANZ in 2015, the domestic leg of their Rock or Bust world tour. On that jaunt, more than 520,000 tickets were sold across 11 coast-to-coast dates, including shows in Auckland and Wellington.

AC/DC 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests Amyl and the Sniffers (all shows), The Casanovas (Melbourne), Large Mirage (Sydney), Oscar the Wild (Adelaide), Southern River Band (Perth), Headsend (Brisbane)

Wednesday 12 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale TICKETEK

Sunday, 16 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale TICKETEK

Friday 21 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on local TICKETEK

Tuesday 25 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Sunday 30 November – Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final, on sale TICKETMASTER

Thursday 4 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale 1pm local TICKETEK

Monday 8 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Sunday 14 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Thursday, 18 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale TICKETEK