It’s official, Australia: AC/DC are rocking on home soil again.

The rock legends started the Australia leg of their Power Up tour in Melbourne on Wednesday night (November 12th, with shows to follow in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane (see full dates below).

Tone Deaf was at their first Australian tour show. Check out our four key takeaways below!

Forgotten Anthems

“Jailbreak”?! At an AC/DC show in the 2020s?! The truly unexpected happened in Melbourne last night.

“Jailbreak”, a classic from the Bon Scott era, hadn’t been heard at an AC/DC show since all the way back in November 1991, when the band played at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

But AC/DC returned the song to their set last night, thrilling fans inside the MCG. Maybe we should expect more setlist surprises at their upcoming Aussie tour shows…

Born for This Stage

Amyl and the Sniffers were the main support act in Melbourne, and they showed why they were the logical booking for AC/DC’s tour.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Amy Taylor dominated from the front of the stage, while the rest of the band in fine form behind her. They blasted through fan-favourite songs including “Security”, “Hertz”, and “Knifey”. Taylor took particular delight in watching one fan near the front sing along with “Guided by Angels”.

Despite touring heavily this year so far, and working up a sweat before AC/DC last night, Amyl are set to play a free show in Melbourne tomorrow evening (November 14th).

The city’s own punk rock band will take to Fed Square in the CBD for a one-night-only, free outdoor performance.

Amyl’s show will be opened by Public Figures, one of Melbourne’s most exciting new pop-rock bands. Public Figures, the passion project of Evie Vlah (Sunfruits, Mika James) and Gigi Argiro (Sunfruits, Folk Bitch Trio), will fire up the Fed Square crowd with a mix of AC/DC hits and their own originals.

Fan Solidarity

This was a unifying experience for AC/DC fans young and old.

Singalongs occurred throughout their set, especially during “You Shook Me All Night Long” and “Thunderstruck”. Red devil horns adorned hundreds, or more likely thousands, of fans’ heads, in tribute to their favourite band. The show, overall, proved why Aussies love live music so much.

Old Dogs

Critiques of AC/DC love to say that the ageing rockers are well past their best. And while this may be true, the band’s Melbourne show proved there’s plenty of life left in the old dogs yet.

“[Brian] Johnson and [Angus] Young clearly live to perform. Ably backed by rhythm guitarist Stevie Young (nephew of Malcolm and Angus), bassist Chris Chaney (formerly of Jane’s Addiction), and drummer Matt Laug (formerly of Slash’s Snakepit), this current lineup is a formidable unit,” wrote Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a positive review, adding extra praise for Angus: “Angus’s playing is gobsmacking to witness in a live setting. His phalanges race across the frets so quickly they’re a blur; his legs never stop moving, as if he’s constantly reacting to electric currents coursing through the stage.”

AC/DC 2025 Remaining Australian Tour Dates

With special guests Amyl and the Sniffers (all shows), The Casanovas (Melbourne), Large Mirage (Sydney), Oscar the Wild (Adelaide), Southern River Band (Perth), Headsend (Brisbane)

Sunday, 16 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale TICKETEK

Friday 21 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on local TICKETEK

Tuesday 25 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Sunday 30 November – Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final, on sale TICKETMASTER

Thursday 4 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale 1pm local TICKETEK

Monday 8 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Sunday 14 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Thursday, 18 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale TICKETEK