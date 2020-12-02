After a six-year wait, AC/DC have made their long-awaited return with their thumping new album Power Up.

The last few years saw the band go through several line-up changes, but it seems like things have settled down for Power Up as the album sees the return of vocalist Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, and bassist Cliff Williams.

Following a recording period that began in 2018 and lasting until early 2019, AC/DC finally unveiled their new album and “new” lineup in 2020.

Notably, Power Up is also AC/DC’s first album since the death of the band’s co-founder and rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young in 2017 and is dedicated to his memory.

