Ahead of the band’s show at Sydney’s Accor Stadium tonight, an exclusive AC/DC pop-up store has opened in town.

To celebrate the Power Up tour hitting Sydney, Mothership Studios in Marrickville is playing host to the store, which features tour merch, iconic stage props, limited edition vinyl and exclusive apparel.

The store is open between 11am-5pm today (November 21) and Tuesday (November 25), and 12pm-10pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The tour has exploded into record-breaking territory, achieving the biggest single-day concert ticket sales in Ticketek history. Across their two upcoming shows in Sydney, the band is set to play to an expected crowd of 150,000.

Another round of new tickets have been added for the Sydney shows, as well as the nearby Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane dates. Tickets are on sale now (see below).

“AC/DC’s POWER UP Tour has already electrified Melbourne to rave reviews, and the excitement is far from over. After 10 years, the band’s return has delivered full-on, high-voltage rock and roll, and fans across Australia can expect nothing less than an unforgettable experience,” said promoter Christo Van Egmond of TEG Van Egmond.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at the Melbourne show last week, and gave it a 4.5/5 star review. “After two-plus hours spent rocking our socks off, AC/DC leave it all on the MCG stage. There’s plenty of “High Voltage” left in these old rock dogs yet,” the review said.

AC/DC 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Friday 21 & Tuesday 25 November

Sydney Accor Stadium

on sale NOW TICKETEK

Sunday 30 November

Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final

on sale NOW TICKETMASTER

Thursday 4 & Monday 8 December

Perth Optus Stadium

on sale NOW TICKETEK

Sunday 14 & Thursday 18 December

Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

on sale NOW TICKETEK