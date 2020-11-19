Slash has weighed in on the latest AC/DC record, Power Up, heralding the band “a great example of what rock ‘n’ roll is all about.”

On Friday, November 13th, AC/DC unveiled their seventeenth studio album, Power Up, a return to glory for the Aussie rock icons.

During a recent interview with Consequence of Sound, the Guns N’ Roses guitarist was asked about the latest Acca Dacca effort.

“I obviously have a long history with AC/DC, and then Axl [Rose] was singing with them for a minute when Brian [Johnson] was out, so we got reacquainted during that period. So, the first bit of great news, I talked to Brian and he was telling me about this hearing [device] that he got, and that he’s back in AC/DC. And that was just fucking awesome news.”

Brian Johnson was forced to leave midway through the band’s 2016 Rock or Bust tour after suffering crippling hearing loss. The band attempted to soldier through the remaining tour dates but, at the behest of doctors, Johnson had to hang up his boots to avoid risking permanent deafness. Guns N’ Roses vocalist Axl Rose stepped up to the plate and filled in.

Slash went on to acknowledge that the record was a stunning tribute to late AC/DC rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, who passed away in 2017 following a battle with dementia.

Slash mused, “And the tragedy of losing Malcolm, the fact that Angus [Young] and company would survive that and keep it going, in the spirit of probably what Malcolm would have done, was great. I just love those guys because as far as rock ‘n’ roll is concerned, they just are driven.”

He continued, “They’re a great influence on people who think that rock ‘n’ roll is sort of just fun and games, and then as soon as any kind of mishap happens, [bands] break up or they fall apart or they quit,” he said. “AC/DC is a great example of longevity. They’re a great example of tenacity and perseverance, a great example of talent, and a great example of what rock ‘n’ roll is all about. So, I’m so stoked that they just continue to do it.”

Weighing in on the bare bones of Power Up, Slash added “Then, on top of it, they make such a great fucking record at this point in the game. It’s a really inspired album. I’ve had it in the car for the last couple of days and it’s probably gonna sit there for a while. It’s exciting for me. I’m happy for them, and I can’t wait for this virus situation to end so we can go check them out on tour somewhere.”

Check out ‘Shot In The Dark’ by AC/DC: