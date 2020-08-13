German heavy metal band ACCEPT have announced the tragic news that vocalist Mark Tornillo’s 26-year-old son, Michael Tyler Tornillo, died on Sunday. No cause of death has been revealed.

Announcing the tragic passing in a social media post today, ACCEPT wrote: “In Loving Memory of Michael Tyler Tornillo.”

“It is with great sadness that we join Cheri and Mark Tornillo as they mourn the loss of their beloved son, Michael Tyler Tornillo, who passed away on Sunday, August 9th,” they said.

“Their grief is unimaginable and we ask everyone to kindly respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. We appreciate your love and support for Cheri, Mark, their daughter Nicole and her husband Matt and baby Nate. May they find peace and comfort in the days to come!

“The ACCEPT Family,” the message concluded.

Tornillo, who has not yet released a statement on the devastating loss of his son, joined ACCEPT back in 2009 as a replacement for Udo Dirkscheider.

In a 2018 interview with Metal Shock Finland, Tornillo admitted it was “frightening” joining the already-established rockers.

“When we first announced what was going to happen, there was really not many people on board with it,” he said.

“Online, there was a lot of naysayers, a lot of badmouthing. It was very disheartening. We all sat down and said, ‘Look, we have to make an amazing record, or else we’re gonna die here. This is going to be a swansong. We have to make an amazing record.’ And that’s what we did.”

He added, “We spent a lot of time writing Blood Of The Nations and a lot of time recording it, and I think in retrospect, it paid off. If that album wasn’t what it was, we wouldn’t be here.”

Our thoughts are with Mark Tornillo and his loved ones at this difficult time.

