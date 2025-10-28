Dave Grohl, Slash, Amy Taylor, and Molly Meldrum are among the voices paying tribute to AC/DC in Channel 7’s new special The World’s Greatest Rock Band.

Going inside the band’s legacy this Sunday, November 2nd on Seven and 7plus, the documentary will explore how a group of outsiders became the gods of rock and roll.

Interviewees include Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl, who will speak about America’s love for the band, Guns N’ Roses lead guitarist Slash, You Am I frontman Tim Rodgers who described AC/DC as “elemental”, Amyl and the Sniffers’ Amy Taylor and Declan Mehrtens, and Wolfmother frontman Andrew Stockdale.

Their insights are joined by reflections from legendary music mind Molly Meldrum, AC/DC mega fan Craig Burgess, author Murray Engleheart, promoter Christo Van Egmond, and radio presenter Brendan “Jonesy” Jones.

With more than 200 million album sales worldwide, AC/DC are titans in their lane, locking up a spot in rock music’s pantheon alongside the Beatles, Rolling Stone, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Queen, U2, Metallica, and a handful of others.

AC/DC’s 17th and latest studio album, 2020’s Power Up (also written as PWR/UP), gave the legendary band a sixth leader on the ARIA Albums Chart, and a new chart record.

They were one of the very first names read out for induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame, saluted at a ceremony in 1988, alongside Dame Joan Sutherland, Johnny O’Keefe, Slim Dusty, Col Joye, and Vanda & Young. When Rolling Stone AU/NZ ran the rule across the 200 greatest Australian albums of all time, Back in Black came in at No. 1.

The documentary will also preview the ‘Power Up’ tour, which will feature Amyl and the Sniffers as special guests, plus rising local acts including The Casanovas, Large Mirage, Oscar The Wild, The Southern River Band, and Headsend.

The tour kicked off in Europe last year, passing 2 million ticket sales across 24 shows. The rockers then wrapped 10 sold-out shows in North America, and embarked on another run of 15 pan-European shows in June.

The Australian lap includes dates in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, before wrapping up in Brisbane on December 14th (see full dates below). Produced by TEG Van Egmond, AC/DC’s forthcoming trek will be their first here since 2015, the domestic leg of their ‘Rock or Bust’ world tour.

Christo Van Egmond said: “I think it was Ticketek’s fastest selling concert on record on day one. They’ve sold millions of tickets on this tour and demand worldwide is phenomenal.”

AC/DC: The World’s Great Rock Band will premiere on Seven and 7plus at 9pm this Sunday, November 2nd.

AC/DC 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests Amyl and the Sniffers (all shows), The Casanovas (Melbourne), Large Mirage (Sydney), Oscar the Wild (Adelaide), Southern River Band (Perth), Headsend (Brisbane)

Wednesday 12 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale TICKETEK

Sunday, 16 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale TICKETEK

Friday 21 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on local TICKETEK

Tuesday 25 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Sunday 30 November – Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final, on sale TICKETMASTER

Thursday 4 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale 1pm local TICKETEK

Monday 8 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Sunday 14 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Thursday, 18 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale TICKETEK