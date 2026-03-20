Days before AC/DC’s massive Buenos Aires run is due to begin, guitarist Stevie Young has been hospitalised for precautionary testing after feeling unwell.

Per The Guardian, the 69-year-old rhythm guitarist was admitted for precautionary testing after reportedly feeling unwell, with promoters confirming he is currently undergoing a series of medical checks. Details around the causes remain unclear.

“Stevie is doing well and in good spirits,” a spokesperson said. “He is eagerly looking forward to getting on stage on Monday.”

Young, the nephew of the late AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young, stepped into the lineup in 2014 following his uncle’s retirement due to health issues. Since then, he has been a steady presence through a period marked by both personal loss and renewed momentum for the band.

AC/DC are scheduled to play three sold-out shows in the Argentine capital next week, as part of their ‘Power Up’ world tour. The shows are their first in the city since 2009.

The Power Up lap comes in support of the rock legends’ ARIA Chart-topping 2020 album of the same name. It saw the band reunite with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed Black Ice in 2008 and Rock Or Bust in 2014. It featured twelve new tracks, proudly maintaining the signature AC/DC sound and its powerful hallmarks.

The tour recently passed through Australia and New Zealand – their first at home in a decade. In a 4.5-star review of their opening show, Rolling Stone AU/NZ said: “After two-plus hours spent rocking our socks off, AC/DC leave it all on the MCG stage. There’s plenty of “High Voltage” left in these old rock dogs yet!”

In fact, they rocked the audience’s socks off so much that in Melbourne, earthquake detectors picked it up.