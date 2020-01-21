Apparently AC/DC are coming back with a brand new album and a brand new tour. This is pretty big news, as a new album would be the first album from the Australian rockers in 6 years. We’ve been patiently waiting for this.

So let’s get together everything that we know so far, as these facts are all speculative rumours and whispers through the streets. Apparently, Brian Johnson is in fact going to be fronting this massive comeback.

According to sources (which will be detailed at the end of this post) AC/DC could be set to release a new album in 2020, with a tour to follow in the back end of the year.

The Australian hard rock outfit have endured a rocky road over the past decade, with guitarist Malcolm Young passing away in 2017. This would undoubtedly be affecting the band, and could be the justifiable reason as to why they’ve been slow on new tunes.

Phil Rudd’s much-publicised legal issues reached a head in 2015, while Brian Johnson’s hearing loss led the frontman to retire, so it’s safe to say the band have had their fair share of bad times over the last few years.

According to Australian broadcaster Eddie McGuire, however, AC/DC have reached a place where both new material and a full tour is in process.

Using his Triple M Melbourne show to spread the news, he said: “My mail is there will be a new album released by AC/DC (in) February/March this year, but also that AC/DC will be touring Australia October/November 2020.”

Continuing, he explained: “And after a lot of work and a lot of technical research, they have been able to get a hearing aid for Brian Johnson, who will be out front.”

Phil Rudd “maybe” returning to the drum stool, said the broadcaster, adding: “They’ve had a few changes over the journey.”

We can only wait and see how this all turns out.

