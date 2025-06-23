Christmas will come early for AC/DC fans.

The legendary band will embark on a five-city stadium tour of Australia this November and December, their first in these parts for 10 years.

Tickets for those shows go on sale this Thursday, June 26, and the rollout will be staggered. Demand will be “unprecedented,” say reps for Ticketek, which is handling ticketing for several shows.

Ticketek, a division of TEG, and a sister company of TEG Van Egmond, which is producing the trans-Tasman tour, has compiled a full list of ticketing tips for AC/DC fans.

Tickets range in price from $132.45 for (B-Reserve Seating) up to $407.70 (Ultimate A-Reserve Seating), with the number of tickets capped at eight per transaction.

Sydney’s Accor Stadium is the first onsale, starting at 9am AEST. Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium will follow at 11am AEST, then the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1pm (AEST) and Perth’s Optus Stadium at 1pm AWST.

Those dates are all handled by Ticketek, which urges ticket hunters to log-in or create a My Ticketek account and update their contact details before the big day.

When the onsale launches, AC/DC fans should use only one device and one browser to access tickets. Using multiple devices or browsers may trigger bot protection and remove them from the queue, the company warns.

For Adelaide Street Circuit, Ticketmaster will launch the general onsale at 10am local time.

AC/DC’s Power Up Tour has been box-office dynamite wherever it goes. Dates kicked off in Europe last year, shifting 1.7 million tickets in the first days of sales and eventually blasting past 2 million tickets across just 24 shows.

Angus Young and co. recently wrapped 10 sold-out shows in North America, and they’ll embark later this week on a 15-date pan-European run.

Then, Australia, with Amyl and the Sniffers in support.

AC/DC’s last toured ANZ in 2015, the domestic leg of their Rock or Bust world tour. On that run, Angus Young and co. shifted more than 520,000 tickets across 11 coast-to-coast dates, including shows in Auckland and Wellington.

The forthcoming jaunt was first tipped in Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

AC/DC is one of only two bands inducted into both the Rock Hall and the ARIA Hall of Fame (the Bee Gees are the other band). They got the Rock Hall nod in 2003, and they were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame at the first opportunity, back in 1988.

Check out Ticketek’s list of tips, ticket pricing and more here and below:

EXTENDED TICKETEK TIPS

It’s never too early to get ready—these simple steps will make sure you’re all set when tickets go on sale.

Before the On Sale

• Check your Ticketek Account – Log in or create a My Ticketek account to make sure your account is up to date with current payment info, email, and phone. If you don’t have one, set it up—it only takes a minute. You may need to verify your contact details via a one-time code.

• Download the Ticketek App – Purchased tickets will only be accessible via the Ticketek App. Download the Ticketek App ahead of time to view your tickets.

• Disable VPNs or IP-masking tools – your unique IP helps us confirm you’re a real person, not a bot.

On Sale Day

• Bot detection is active – Turn off any browser extensions that could trigger bot detection.

• Join the Ticketek Lounge – The Ticketek Lounge will open 1 hour before the on sale time.

• Don’t Refresh or close your browser – The page will automatically refresh.

• Use one device only –Access the presale from a single browser on one device. Using multiple devices or browsers at once may trigger bot protection and could remove you from the queue.

• Avoid multiple tabs – Opening the page in more than one tab can cause you to lose your place in the queue.

• Have your phone handy – A verification code may be sent to your mobile during sign-in or from your bank during payment.

• Be checkout ready – Ensure your bank won’t block the transaction by checking spending limits or pre-authorising the purchase.

AC/DC 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests Amyl and the Sniffers

Wednesday 12 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale 1pm local TICKETEK

Friday 21 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on sale 9am local TICKETEK

Sunday 30 November – Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final, on sale 10am local TICKETMASTER

Thursday 4 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale 1pm local TICKETEK

Sunday 14 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale 11am local TICKETEK