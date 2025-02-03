First the United States and Canada. Now the UK and Europe. Will AC/DC then recalibrate their cannons for a tour of Australia and New Zealand?

Don’t bet against it.

The Aussie rock heavyweights are hitting the road once again this year in support of their 2020 album Power Up, with a batch of dates booked on both sides of the Atlantic.

Overnight, Angus Young and Co. announced a second European run this year, which will see the rockers play 12 open-air dates across 10 countries – including Edinburgh, Scotland, the birthplace of the Young clan.

The forthcoming pan-European lap kicks off June 26th at Letňany Airport in Prague, Czech Republic, includes stops in Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Estonia, Sweden, Norway and France, and wraps up at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 21st.

Before that, AC/DC work their way across North America for a previously-announced lap starting April 4th at Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN.

European fans had numerous chances to whip out the devil’s horns in 2024, when the band played stadiums across Continent and the U.K. from May through August, their first trek there since 2016.

AC/DC’s plans to tour Power Up were derailed by the pandemic. Better late than never.

The album, their 17th and latest LP, gave Dakka Dakka their sixth No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, and leaders on the Billboard 200 and Official U.K. Albums Chart.

Though touring Australia has its challenges, and costs, the rockers can always expect a massive, warm homecoming.

AC/DC last played ANZ in 2015 as part of their “Rock or Bust” world tour. On that occasion, the Rock Hall-inducted legends shifted more than 520,000 tickets across 11 coast-to-coast dates, including shows in Auckland and Wellington.

Their previous tour Down Under was the record-busting “Black Ice” stadium run of 2009, which sold some 750,000 tickets, including 650,000 in Australia alone.

Melbourne-based Van Egmond Group presented the “Black Ice” and “Rock or Bust” visits. The late concert promoter Garry Van Egmond was tight with AC/DC, and was the band’s go-to man in Australasia. Van Egmond Group is now run by Garry’s son, managing director Christo Van Egmond, and is part of TEG, through an acquisition completed in 2020.

Visit ACDC.com for full tour details.