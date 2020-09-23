In the late-70s golden era of KISS, the band all decided that each member should release a self-titled solo debut album on the same day. Out of all four solo albums released on September 18th, 1978, the Ace Frehley record was the biggest commercial and critical success.

In a recent interview with Heavy, Ace was asked what he believes to be the most defining album of his career.

“Probably my first solo album [self-titled], with ‘New York Groove’,” he revealed. “That was my biggest hit, and I think it was the biggest surprise to all the KISS fans that my album did the best.”

Frehley went on to detail that he was surprised that the album was met with such enthusiasm.

“Considering I wasn’t the main lead vocalist or the frontman of the band, I think people maybe thought Paul’s [Stanley] or Gene’s [Simmons] album was gonna be number one and number two, but my album actually surpassed all of ’em in sales and popularity,” he continued.

“So I think that was a very defining album for me. Plus, it also made me realize I was more creative away from those guys than with them. Me and Eddie Kramer pretty much did that whole record. Then we got Anton Fig to do the drums.”

Ace Frehley peaked at No. 26 on the US Billboard 200 chart outselling the records of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Peter Criss.

Check out Ace Frehley performing ‘New York Groove’ live in Brooklyn:

If only Ace was as good at politics as he is at writing rock songs. The musician recently found himself in hot water after claiming that U.S. President Donald Trump is “the strongest leader that we’ve got on the table.”

“I don’t think politics and rock ‘n’ roll mix — in my opinion,” he shared, before continuing to mix politics and rock’n’roll. “And I try to stay away from that as much as I can. I mean, once in a while, I’ll make a crack. I will say I’m a Trump supporter.”

He added, “All the politicians have had skeletons in the closet. But I think Trump is the strongest leader that we’ve got on the table.”