We’d all be in a political quagmire if it weren’t for ageing rockstars and their takes on the U.S. presidential election. Ace Frehley has offered his support to President Trump, claiming that he is “the strongest leader that we’ve got on the table.”

The expiring rocker recently made an appearance on The Cassius Morris Show, where he offered his highly sought after political dissection.

“I don’t think politics and rock ‘n’ roll mix — in my opinion,” he shared, before continuing to mix politics and rock’n’roll. “And I try to stay away from that as much as I can. I mean, once in a while, I’ll make a crack. I will say I’m a Trump supporter.”

He added, “All the politicians have had skeletons in the closet. But I think Trump is the strongest leader that we’ve got on the table.”

This isn’t the first time Frehley has spoken in support of Trump. As Consequence of Sound note, Frehley previously appeared on the Juliet:Unexpected podcast back in 2018 where he expressed his belief that it is the duty of an American to support their president.

“Let me say this about Trump. Whether you love him or hate him, if you’re an American and you’re a patriot, you should get behind your president,” he shared. “He was elected. We live under the Constitution of the United States, and you’re supposed to support your president. Love him or hate him, you’re supposed to support him, or go move to another country.”

Last month, it was revealed that Donald Trump wanted Kiss to play his 2017 inauguration. The revelation came after New York Magazine shared an excerpt from the new book Melania and Me by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, friend and former Senior Advisor to First Lady Melania Trump.

The expose delves into Melania’s feelings towards her husband and his ego, her distaste towards Ivanka (who she calls “Princess”) and other delicious morsels of White House gossip. It also spilled the beans on the artists’ Trump envisioned would play his lacklustre inauguration.

The excerpt revealed that Clive Davis’ son, Mitch, was “trying to book some famous talent (we were hoping to book two or three acts from a list we’d drawn up featuring Aerosmith, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Kiss, the Killers, Meat Loaf, Mavis Staples, Pat Benatar, and Lynyrd Skynyrd).”

Wolkoff recalled telling Melania, “‘We don’t have any A-list performers locked in, or B-list for that matter… We don’t even have an office to work in!’”