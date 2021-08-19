Actor Tony Way has recalled the time he met Paul McCartney thanks to Sean Lock, whose death was confirmed this week.

Lock, the British comedian best known for 8 Out of 10 Cats, died from cancer at the age of 58.

Since the news of his passing broke, a number of high-profile stars have paid their respects, including Stephen Fry, Jimmy Carr and Ricky Gervais.

Way, who stars alongside Gervais in the Netflix series After Life, took to Twitter to reveal that he met Lock and McCartney at the same time thanks to a chance encounter.

“I met Paul McCartney because of Sean Locke [sic], just after meeting Sean himself,” he said.

“He shouted ‘Oi Paul!’ Across Soho Sq, Paul waved back, came over and chatted for half an hour.”

“When he left I said ‘How do you know him?’ Sean said ‘I don’t, but he knows he’s Paul McCartney doesn’t he’.”

Lock’s death was announced by his agent Off The Kerb Productions, who said in a statement that the comedian “died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family”.

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy,” the statement read.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

