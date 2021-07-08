The first trailer for the forthcoming six-part Paul McCartney Hulu documentary, McCartney 3,2,1 has been released.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a conversation between longtime collaborators Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin as they dissect Beatles classics like ‘With a Little Help From My Friends,’ ‘Come Together,’ ‘In My Life,’ and ‘All My Loving.’

“Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work — more than 50 years of culture-defining music,” Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment’s president Craig Erwich said in a statement. “To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening.”

The Zachary Heinzerling-directed documentary is set to premiere on Hulu on Friday, July 16th. Check out the trailer below.

If that’s not enough Beatles content to keep you satiated, fear not. In November, the highly-anticipated Peter Jackson-directed documentary series The Beatles: Get Back will arrive on Disney+ on November 25th.

Last month it was announced that the forthcoming documentary would be extended, and will now be a three-part six-hour long odyssey.

The documentary will feature never-before-seen or heard footage from studio sessions that birthed Let It Be. As well as the band’s iconic final performance on a rooftop in London.

In a statement issued by Jackson himself, he said, “The 55 hours of never-before-seen footage and 140 hours of audio made available to us, ensures this movie will be the ultimate ‘fly on the wall’ experience that Beatles fans have long dreamt about – it’s like a time machine transports us back to 1969, and we get to sit in the studio watching these four friends make great music together.

“It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia—it’s raw, honest, and human.”