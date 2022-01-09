Singer Adam Lambert has praised Lil Nas X for pushing the envelope when it comes to gender and sexuality in the music industry.

Lambert, who is also openly gay, revealed that he loved that the star wasn’t afraid to “get in people’s faces”.

Speaking about the way sexuality and gender are evolving in 2022, Adam explained, “There’s a lot of work to be done, but someone like Lil Nas, he’s a proper pop star at this point, lots of hits, streams eyes on him.

“Not only that, but he’s pushing it. He’s not afraid of controversy, to get in people’s faces, challenge people.

“He’s on Twitter, clapping back. It’s brilliant, funny, irreverent, confident.

“And he’s, what, 23?!”

The singer also revealed he was recently left starstruck after meeting Lil Nas X at a house party.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I met Lil Nas X at a house party last month – so sweet. I went up to him,” he told Attitude magazine.

“I was like, ‘This is a who’s who…’ But it felt normal.”

It’s not the first time that Lambert has given props to Lil Nas X.

Following the 2021 BET Awards, in which the ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker culminated his performance with a steamy kiss with a backup dancer, Lambert called the iconic moment “hot”.

“I thought it was hot,” Lambert said at the time. “I mean, he’s really giving it to us. I think he is definitely like the gay pop star that is 2021 — he’s bold, he’s controversial, he’s pushing boundaries. That’s what we want our pop stars to do. It’s just taken this long to have it be a gay one.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Watch Adam Lambert perform ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ with Queen: