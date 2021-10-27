Maroon 5 rocker Adam Levine has spoken out following an incident in which a fan grabbed the singer during their show at the Hollywood Bowl on October 23.

Levine copped backlash after footage circulated on TikTok that showed a fan attempting to hug him onstage before being removed by security. In the clip, Adam can be seen seemingly miming “fuck” after security pulled the woman away, then shrugging aggressively in reaction to the incident.

“This lady jumped on stage during Maroon 5’s performance,” the user wrote alongside the video. “Adam Levine was not having it.”

Following the clip going viral, many expressed distaste over the singer’s reaction, saying he should be “humble”.

“He needs to sit down and be humble for a sec,” one fan wrote on social media.

Another commented, “He thinks he better than everyone else or something? He does need to get humbled.”

“You are NOTHING without a ticket purchase,” wrote another. “Be humble and react in a different way if you must. Remember we the people make YOU, by supporting YOU.”

Love Pop?

Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Levine later took to social media to address the incident, saying the backlash made “my stomach turn”.

“So I just wanted to address the Hollywood Bowl incident thing, a fan coming up to me on stage,” he said. “I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don’t have a job. I say that all the time, to our fans.”

“To think that anyone would believe that I thought that I thought that they were– our fans were beneath us, or less than us, makes my stomach turn,” he continued. “That’s just not who I am. That’s not who I’ve ever been.”

“So I just need you guys to know I was really startled, and sometimes when you’re startled, you have to shake it off and move on, because I’m doing my job up there,” he added. “And, you know, it’s what I pride myself on, so I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing onstage and the fans.”

“Hopefully you can all understand that.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out Adam Levine’s reaction to a fan jumping on stage:

Did you know we're constantly giving away FREE stuff? Check out our giveaways here.