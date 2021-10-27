Maroon 5 rocker Adam Levine has spoken out following an incident in which a fan grabbed the singer during their show at the Hollywood Bowl on October 23.
Levine copped backlash after footage circulated on TikTok that showed a fan attempting to hug him onstage before being removed by security. In the clip, Adam can be seen seemingly miming “fuck” after security pulled the woman away, then shrugging aggressively in reaction to the incident.
“This lady jumped on stage during Maroon 5’s performance,” the user wrote alongside the video. “Adam Levine was not having it.”
Following the clip going viral, many expressed distaste over the singer’s reaction, saying he should be “humble”.
Another commented, “He thinks he better than everyone else or something? He does need to get humbled.”
📽 | Adam Levine se pronuncia sobre o incidente no show do Maroon 5 no último sábado (23/10). [LEGENDADO] pic.twitter.com/jDNwLegY7h
— Adam Levine Brasil (@LevineBrasil) October 27, 2021
Levine later took to social media to address the incident, saying the backlash made “my stomach turn”.
“So I just wanted to address the Hollywood Bowl incident thing, a fan coming up to me on stage,” he said. “I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don’t have a job. I say that all the time, to our fans.”
People are throwing a fit over Adam Levine’s reaction saying he needs to be humbled… but like who likes being surprised touched by strangers? Just cause they’re famous doesn’t mean they need to be humbled and comfortable with fans grabbing them 💀 pic.twitter.com/2UfjAuRBy2
— r e m i✨ (@remremxx) October 25, 2021