Maroon 5 rocker Adam Levine has spoken out following an incident in which a fan grabbed the singer during their show at the Hollywood Bowl on October 23.

Levine copped backlash after footage circulated on TikTok that showed a fan attempting to hug him onstage before being removed by security. In the clip, Adam can be seen seemingly miming “fuck” after security pulled the woman away, then shrugging aggressively in reaction to the incident.

“This lady jumped on stage during Maroon 5’s performance,” the user wrote alongside the video. “Adam Levine was not having it.”

Following the clip going viral, many expressed distaste over the singer’s reaction, saying he should be “humble”.

“He needs to sit down and be humble for a sec,” one fan wrote on social media. Another commented, “He thinks he better than everyone else or something? He does need to get humbled.”