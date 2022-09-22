It’s really not a good week to be the lead singer of Maroon 5, is it? Adam Levine, musician, husband, father of two, tattoo aficionado, was accused by several women of sending them “flirty” Instagram DMs.

One of those women, model Summer Stroh, alleged that Levine cheated on his wife, fellow model Behati Prinsloo, with her. That led Levine to address the controversy surrounding him on social media, although he denied the affair allegations.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” he wrote on Instagram.

In his statement, Levine went on to admit his conversations with Stroh were not always appropriate. In conversations exposed by Stroh, the singer was seen complimenting on being ‘hotter in person.’ In other messages, he was also seen considering naming his unborn child after her.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” Levine said in his statement.

“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.” he added.

As Gawker points out, we perhaps should have seen such a scandal coming. Back in 2009, Levine told Cosmopolitan that he believed monogamy wasn’t natural. “Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup,” he said at the time. “People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it.”

Expect the Adam Levine story to rumble on for a few days yet.

