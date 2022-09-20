In a statement posted to his Instagram, Adam Levine broke his silence on the cheating allegations surrounding him.

Adam Levine has opened up about the allegations that he cheated on his pregnant wife, model Behati Prinsloo, after model Sumner Stroh claimed that the Maroon 5 frontman had an affair with her.

While Levine denies the allegations of an affair, he did admit that he ‘crossed a line’ in texting Stroh, and that his actions were in ‘poor judgment’.

Addressing the allegations, the singer wrote: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Earlier this week, Stroh took to Tiktok to disclose that Levine had had an extramarital affair with her for about a year. While she did not push the entire blame on Levine, she did admit in her account she felt ‘manipulated’ and ‘exploited,’ particularly given how young and naive she was when the two started seeing each other.

In his statement, Levine went on to admit his conversations with Stroh were not always appropriate. In conversations exposed by Stroh, the singer is seen complimenting on being ‘hotter in person.’ In other messages, he’s also seen considering naming his unborn child after Stroh.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” Levine said in his statement.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.” he added.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out Stroh’s original Tiktok: