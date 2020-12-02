Get the latest Indie Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

What a year it’s been for Cronulla troubadour Adam Newling. The songwriter has won over the hearts of us all with a series of stellar singles. Now he’s back with a new single, ‘California On Fire’.

The track is a drawling, yearning vignette of small town poetry. Newling is a master of masking unflinching introspection under the veneer of wit and laid-back humour.

“I wrote ‘California On Fire’ kind of by accident during the 2018 California wildfires. The song actually has nothing to do with the fires. I guess I was just thinking about them when I wrote that line,” explains Newling of the track.

“I wrote the song when I was pretty confused about where I fit in the world and I guess I played out a bunch of scenarios where I was something different every time. Nowadays I’m very well aware of who I am and my place in life.”

‘California On Fire’ arrives with a luscious visual accompaniment that plays out like a regional Australian Midsommar. Filmed alongside longtime collaborator Tas Wilson on the farm Newling lives on in Stanwell Tops.

Check out ‘California On Fire’ by Adam Newling:

The clip and single follows the release of a string of strong singles that cement Adam Newling as one of the most quietly perceptive songwriters in the country.

Raised in Cronulla born to first-generation Greek mother and Aussie father, Adam Newling is an alternative artist who utilises country sensibilities and eclectic knowledge of sound in his music to unprecedented effect. With big dreams of one day performing in the heart of Nashville, he has arrived to light up our hearts, guitar in hand.

Newling may be just getting started with his solo career, but his driving passion for music and sound has seen him tour with a vast range of wonderfully talented folks such as the inimitable Ruby Fields. Now, he is more ready than ever to endeavour on his very own debut project, making songs that feel unabashedly special, and overwhelmingly urgent.