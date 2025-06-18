Addison Rae has added extra shows to the Australian leg of her ‘The Addison Tour’ after huge demand, with second nights now confirmed for Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney.

New dates are Wednesday, November 12th at The Forum (Melbourne), Saturday, November 15th at The Fortitude Music Hall (Brisbane), and Tuesday, November 18th at The Enmore Theatre (Sydney).

That brings the Aussie leg to six theatre shows across the east coast (see full dates below).

Pre-sale tickets for the new shows will be available during the Frontier Member pre-sale, which begins today, Thursday, June 19th at 10am local time, and ends Friday, June 20th at 9am local time (unless pre-sale allocations are sold out earlier).

General public tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, June 20th at 10am local time. For more information, visit frontiertouring.com/addisonrae.

The tour announcement comes on the back of impressive success for her debut album, which landed at #4 on the Billboard 200 and #2 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Released on June 6th, Addison has received widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike, with the Associated Press declaring “a new pop powerhouse is born” and Billboard stating it “solidifies her pop star status.”

Rae celebrated the album’s release earlier this month with a debut live performance at New York City’s iconic venue The Box. During the release party, she performed fan favourites including “Fame Is a Gun”, “Diet Pepsi”, and “Aquamarine”, with Billboard noting, “The performance was rich in imagery and high energy, perfectly mirroring the crowd’s excitement for the track.”

The path to Addison began with the breakout success of lead single “Diet Pepsi”, released in August 2024. The infectious summer anthem earned Rae her first Billboard Hot 100 entry and set the stage for subsequent releases including the hypnotic “Aquamarine” and the bold, fashion-forward “High Fashion”.

Since early 2020, Rae has amassed over 88 million followers on TikTok, with more than 5.8 billion likes, and 34 million followers on Instagram, showcasing her massive cultural influence.

Addison Rae 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring and Penny Drop

For more information, visit frontiertouring.com/addisonrae

Tuesday, November 11th (18+)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday, November 12th (18+)

Forum, Melbourne, VIC – NEW SHOW

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, November 14th (18+)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, November 15th (18+)

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD – NEW SHOW

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Monday, November 17th (All Ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, November 18th (All Ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW – NEW SHOW

Tickets: Ticketek