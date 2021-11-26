Adele has opened up about her friendship with Drake, claiming they are “a dying breed” in the music industry.

During an interview on Canadian station CBC Radio (via NME), Adele was asked about a tweet from Drake about one of his “best friends in the world” releasing a new single, referring to ‘Easy On Me’.

When host Tom Power noted that the pair hold “such a rarified place in culture” due to their level of fame and success, Adele replied: “We are a dying breed.”

“There was like 10 of us. You know, I don’t think there’ll ever be that many of us again at the top doing it the way we were doing it,” she said.

She continued: “We came out before streaming. We came out before all the social media frenzies of like, ‘You’ve got five seconds to entertain; otherwise, get out’. We existed in the old school-ness of the industry that we grew up watching and aspiring to [be part of].”

Adele went on to say that “the whole reason” she and Drake are so close is because of their unique lifestyles.

“Having access to someone else that knows exactly what it’s like to be in a certain position sometimes… If I try and talk to one of my other friends about it, they’ll have no idea what I’m talking about. They’re like, ‘Can’t relate!’ So they just switch off,” she said.

“I can say something to [Drake] and he won’t judge me for it, you know? So to have access to someone that’s in the same position as [me] is one of the biggest gifts of my entire career.”

Check out Adele discussing Drake on CBC Radio: