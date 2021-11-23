Adele’s new album 30 may have only dropped on Friday, but it has already become this year’s top-selling album in the US.

As reported by Billboard, the album took out the title of America’s top-selling album of 2021 only three days after its release on November 19th.

According to initial reports from MRC Data, Adele’s 30 has sold more than 500,000 US copies so far, surpassing Taylor Swift’s Evermore, which has thus far sold 462,000 this year.

On top of that, the record has also claimed 2021’s biggest individual sales week, taking the title from Red (Taylor’s Version), which sold 369,000 US copies upon its release earlier this month.

The news comes after Channel 7 reporter Matt Doran was suspended for two weeks after telling Adele that he hadn’t yet listened to her new album in an interview.

During the interview, Adele reportedly asked Doran what he thought of the album, to which he admitted, “I haven’t listened to it.”

Speaking to The Australian, Doran claimed that he was unaware that he had been emailed a preview of the record prior to the interview.

“When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I’d been emailed a preview of her unreleased album,” he said.

He continued: “I have since discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e card’ link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London.”

“It was an oversight but NOT a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed.”

