Adele is back, baby! She’s officially premiered her new music video for ‘Easy On Me’.

It’s been a hot minute since Adele graced the world with new music. Today she is finally back and now it kind of feels like she never even left us!

Prepare for the track and its accompanying video to send chills through every single nerve of your body, as she has returned as angelic as ever.

We won’t spoil the clip too much as you deserve to dive into Adele’s latest absolutely not knowing what to expect. But we do want to talk about the closing scene of the clip, as it seems like the video ended up including an unexpected scene.

When the song finishes, the video cuts the music and you can hear Adele laughing along with the film crew and a bunch of papers begin wildly flying around the room due to a fan.

A crew member laughs, “We are keeping that.” To which Adele hysterically replies, “No, never!”

Check out Adele’s clip for ‘Easy On Me’:

The video was shot last month in Quebec with Cannes Grand Prix winning director Xavier Dolan (‘Mommy’, ‘It’s Only The End The World’).

Love Blues Roots & Soul? Get the latest Blues Roots & Soul news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I was honestly hoping for this to happen,” noted Dolan. “For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart. I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.”

The video begins in the same house the pair used to shoot the video for Adele’s 2015 smash single ‘Hello’.

With her upcoming studio album, 30 due for release next month, the ‘Someone Like You’ singer said that her son played a crucial role in the album’s key focus.

“My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for…” she began.

“(Like) why can’t you still live together?… I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

The differences in all of Adele’s albums are palpable.

And Adele speaks on this too. “I was drunk as a fart on ’21’; I really don’t remember much, I just remember being really sad,” she said.

“On ’25,’ I was obviously sober as anything, because I was a new mum. That one, I was sort of more in tune with what I thought people might want or not want. With this one, I made the very conscious decision to be like, for the first time in my life, actually, ‘What do I want?’”

“I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.