Saying that she felt ‘ready’ to put this album out, Adele has confirmed that her fourth studio release, 30, is coming on November 19th.

After weeks of riling up fans and critics alike, Adele has finally confirmed the release date of her fourth studio album, 30. Readers, she is coming on November 19th and she is in colour – so we know she means business.

In a statement accompanying the confirmation of the date, Adele called 30 a narration of how she ‘painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart.’

“I have learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” she spoke of the album and how she has changed since she was 30, the age at which she started writing the album.

“I have shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I have never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.” she said.

Calling it an anchor during tough times, Adele compared 30 to a supportive friend ‘throughout the most turbulent period of my life’.

“It was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says: ‘It’s your Saturn return babes fuck it, you only live once.” she wrote.

“And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I was so consumed by my own grief. I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is.” she continued.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Adele called 30 a process of self-destruction and renaissance at the same time, saying: “I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

Read Adele’s full statement here: