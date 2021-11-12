Adele has revealed that she was “embarrassed” by the public’s reaction to her divorce from her ex-husband, charity CEO Simon Konecki.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Adele opened up about the 2019 split, telling the publication that the internet was flooded with memes over how heartbreaking her next album would be because of it.

“During something like that, that kind of significant thing to happen in life, your mind sort of goes to those places,” she said.

She continued: “‘Why don’t they like me? Why would they write that if they’ve followed me for 10 years?’ But in reality, that’s not their responsibility. In reality, their responsibility as a fan is to want a good record and to hope I deliver. So I took it with a pinch of salt, and it was fine.”

Adele continued on to explain that her divorce from Konecki, who she began dating in 2011, made her “really sad”.

“Having so many people that I don’t know, know that I didn’t make that work… it fucking devastated me, I was embarrassed… you feel like you didn’t do a good job.”

Meanwhile, Adele recently confirmed her relationship with American sports agent Rich Paul, who she shared a photo of on Instagram back in September.

During her interview with Rolling Stone, she described it as the most “incredible, openhearted, and easiest” relationship she’s ever been in.

In other news, last month Adele told US Vogue that she once feared her life may take the same trajectory as Amy Winehouse’s, who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011.

“I got really famous right as Amy Winehouse died. And we watched her die right in front of our eyes. I’ve always had a very close relationship with alcohol. I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It’s what kept my dad from me. So, I always wanted to know what was so great about it,” she said.

Adele told the publication that Winehouse’s death was partly the reason that she took a long break from the public eye.

“I thought, ‘I’m just going to lock myself in a house.’ That’s what I did. I was very reclusive. It paid off, I think. People are used to me being a recluse.”

