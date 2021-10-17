Gearing up for the impending release of her new album, 30, Adele appeared on the cover of US Vogue and told the publication that she once feared her life may take the same, tragic path that Amy Winehouse’s did.

Winehouse was plagued with substance abuse issues and died of alcohol poisoning at age 27 in July 2011.

“I got really famous right as Amy Winehouse died. And we watched her die right in front of our eyes. I’ve always had a very close relationship with alcohol. I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It’s what kept my dad from me. So, I always wanted to know what was so great about it,” Adele told Vogue.

Adele also told the publication that as a celebrity, she has to be very careful about being photographed drunk.

“[The paparazzi] they descend, and descend, and descend on you, which drives you f**king mad.”

Adele told the publication that Winehouse’s death was partly the reason that she took a long break from the public eye.

“I thought, ‘I’m just going to lock myself in a house.’ That’s what I did. I was very reclusive. It paid off, I think. People are used to me being a recluse,”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The singer said that the birth of her son, Angelo, help to ground her. “Sometimes I get frightened by the idea of where my life would have gone had I not gotten pregnant with Angelo.”

Back in 2016, Adele paid tribute to Winehouse during one of her concerts.

“I feel like owe so much of my career to her,” Adele said at the time.

“Because of her, I picked up a guitar, and because of her, I write my own songs,” she continued. “The songs that I got signed with are the songs I wrote completely on my own. If it wasn’t for her, that wouldn’t have happened. I owe 90 percent of my career to her.”

For more on the topic, follow the Pop Observer.