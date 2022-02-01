Adele seemingly snuck in a swipe at tabloids and their uncorroborated rumours in her latest Instagram post.

The rumour mill site ‘The Sun’ claimed Adele is ‘trying to save her relationship’ after romance with Rich Paul became strained following time apart and the 33 year old singer/songwriter was not having it in her latest Instagram post.

Most of the post is fairly standard, a cheery greeting, an update on Adele’s life, “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!” And then comes the punch, “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Adele is no stranger to the tabloid rumour train and is well armed with responses and witty retorts. While the two have been having some standard relationship problems- time spent apart for work, long-distance, and trying to reconnect with each other, The Sun and other tabloids want to portray her relationship with Rich Paul as ‘on the rocks.’

“Adele is staying at Rich’s house in Beverly Hills just trying to fix their relationship because things have become strained.”

“They barely saw each other at the beginning of the month because he was away for work and she was trying to focus on the Vegas show.”

“She was upset he couldn’t be there with her when things started falling apart with the residency and it made things difficult for them both. She needed him there, but he couldn’t because he has his own busy career too.”

“It was a very emotional and stressful time for her. Now they are spending some quality time together to try to save things.”

“They really like each other but it’s been a tough few weeks.”

All of these quotes are from an unnamed source given by The Sun based around rumors that her Las Vegas show was canceled due to their relationship struggles. These rumours persist despite Adele’s report that her ‘Weekends With Adele’ shows were canceled due to Covid related issues.

Listen to Adele’s ’30’ on all streaming platforms.