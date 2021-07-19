Ahead of the tenth anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s tragic death, her father, Mitch Winehouse, has spoken about keeping the legendary singer’s legacy alive.

Family and friends of Amy Winehouse are preparing to gather at North London’s Edgware-bury Cemetery this Friday in recognition of ten years since the ‘Back to Black’ hitmaker passed away.

“There will be tears, without a doubt,” 70-year-old Mitch told The Sun.

“Every year is difficult but of course ten years on brings attention — which I understand but it brings it all back too. It’s hard to avoid being upset. In many ways we will never get over it, however long passes.

“But shortly afterwards, we will head somewhere for a meal and our focus will be on the amazing things about Amy’s life — her talent, her generosity and the love she showed us all.

“That’s become my mission, to make sure people think of Amy for all she gave the world and those around her, not just for her troubles with addiction.”

Amy famously battled alcohol and drug addictions before her sudden death at the age of just 27, on July 23, 2011.

Following her death, her parents set up the Amy Winehouse Foundation in their daughter’s memory.

“Amy’s mum Janis and I manage her estate, and yes of course her music still makes a lot of money, what she did has set her whole family up. The thing is, though, and I can’t say this clearly enough, I would give back every penny just to have my daughter back,” Mitch explained.

“Ten years after her death, she is still looking after her loved ones — her family and many of her friends have been supported by her — and that’s typical of her. She was generous in life and in many ways she still is now.

“That’s why as soon as she died there had to be a charity in her name — it’s what she believed in and she would be so proud of what has been achieved with it, as we are of her.”

