A strange phenomenon began last night with billboards stating the number ’30’ appearing in different cities around the world.

Adele fans believe that the signs are breadcrumbs dropped by Adele, teasing an impending new album. The signs have adorned various spots around the world, reportedly including the Palace of Westminster, the Empire State Building, the Colosseum and the Louvre.

In the past, Adele’s albums – namely 19, 21 and 25 – have been named after the age that she wrote and recorded them. Adele, who is now 33, previously revealed that her upcoming album was delayed, leading fans to believe that the album may have been written when she was age 30, but released at a later date.

adele hasn’t even released the album yet and has already outdone everyone #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/VyKJra2RZB — (@outsideriah) October 1, 2021

Furthermore, eager eyed fans have picked up a post made by Adele in 2019 where she seemingly hinted that her next album would be called ’30’.

“30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you,” the singer joked on Instagram.

PLUS, on September 28th, a rando radio host called Mauler from The Morning Hot Tub and Stingray Hit List Countdown in the US, tweeted and deleted a telling statement.

“New Adele. This week,” the mysterious post read.

If a new album is imminent for Adele, there’s a high chance it will annihilate every other album released that week in the charts. Cue, Taylor Swift a well known close friend of Adele, who randomly moved the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) from November 19 to November 12.

Adding even more fuel to the fire, some dedicated fans have caught Adele’s friend Jedidah Jedkins, liking posts about the mysterious ’30’ signs.

Adele’s last album, 25, which features the iconic ‘Hello’ was released in November 2015, making it six long-awaited years since we were graced with a whole bunch of new Adele tunes. 25 was written and recorded when Adele was 25, but released when she was 27.

If you’re not sold yet, that’s on you – but Adele fans are 100000% convinced that Adele will be releasing 30 any day now.

ADELE 30 AT THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING, NYC!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cm4yi7Br1G — elio (@itselliotok) October 2, 2021

