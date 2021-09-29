Insert your ‘Rumor has it’ joke here because the internet is awash with hope that Adele has her long-awaited new album arriving this week.

As per Billboard, on Tuesday, September 28th, radio host Mauler from The Morning Hot Tub and Stingray Hit List Countdown (yeah, me neither) wrote on Twitter, “New Adele. This week.” They deleted the tweet hastily but fans were too quick for the host.

That on its own wouldn’t be enough to get fans in a frenzy but the Billboard Charts Twitter account also shared Adele’s stats over the years on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 (four number one singles and two chart-topping albums, no biggie), which got many to think that they were building up to something.

🚨 According to Mauler from Stingray Radio, Adele is dropping this week. pic.twitter.com/JBCKB4Okqt — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) September 28, 2021

“SHE IS F—ING COMING I FEEL IT,” wrote one user on Twitter, seemingly about to implode. “Adele coming I can’t focus like I see an official post coming today or tomorrow,” insisted another user.

Check out some of the best fan reactions below:

Adele coming I can’t focus like I see an official post coming today or tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Osrttv52uM — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) September 28, 2021

She is coming! Billboard has posted Adele's chart history. pic.twitter.com/mf7u53UikT — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) September 28, 2021

adele is coming this week… I REPEAT ADELE IS COMING

pic.twitter.com/U0wM56InoN — Oliver 🧣 (@MissingLuci) September 28, 2021

There will be high hopes for any new Adele album when it comes. Her last record, 2015’s 25, was a massive success: it won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards and topped the charts around the world, including in the U.K., U.S., and Australia. It was also certified Platinum 10 times in Australia.

The longest gap between Adele albums is four years (21 in 2011 and 25 in 2015) and it’s already been six long years since her last record. Would she really go to seven years?

As for Adele herself, there’s been very little to hint at an upcoming release. She last posted to Instagram on September 19th, a few pictures of her in a fancy dress. The top comment, comically, was someone asking, “Where’s the album sis??????”

Check out ‘Rumor Has It’ by Adele: