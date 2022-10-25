Adidas and other major players such as Gap, Vogue, Balenciaga, and CAA have finally cut ties with Ye following his anti-semitic outbursts.

Ye, who is bi-polar, is likely in a manic episode, but given his power and influence, his mental illness does not outweigh the potential harm he can do by spreading hateful rhetoric and misinformation.

The most recent string of events started when Ye and right-wing political commentator, Candace Owens, wore “White Lives Matter” shirts to Paris Fashion Week. The phrase is a co-opted counter-slogan of “Black Lives Matter” often championed by white supremacists.

Ye next released a string of Tweets with statements such as, “when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on Jewish people.”

This was followed up by West’s appearance on Tucker Carlson’s broadcast, another right-wing political commentator, who proceeded to embolden Ye’s wild ideals.

When speaking to Carlson about why he wore the t-shirt in Paris, Ye said, “I do certain things from a feeling. I just channel the energy, it just feels right,” he said. “It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance.”

After some time, Adidas has now cut ties with Ye, and released a statement as to why:

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Adidas said that it had terminated the partnership with Ye “after a thorough review,” adding that it would end the production of Yeezy-branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies.