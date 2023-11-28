Supporting massive English rockers Coldplay would be daunting for the biggest artists, even Amy Shark, but when you’re really just starting out on your musical journey? The nerves would be likely jangling even more before your slot. That’s exactly what Adrian Dzvuke faced up to in Perth this month – and he handled it with aplomb.

Alongside King Ibis, Dzvuke was the winner of a competition (in association with the Western Australian government) to find the opener for Coldplay’s Perth shows. Both artists were chosen from hundreds of WA-based entries, and their reward was taking to the stage in front of thousands of Coldplay fans at Optus Stadium on Saturday, November 18th and Sunday, November 19th.

It was a huge moment for the Perth-based Dzvuke. Born in Zimbabwe, he moved to Australia at the age of 12 where he started his music career singing and playing drums in church. Soon enough, his soulful sound, traversing R&B, pop, and Afrobeats, started to attract listeners in WA and beyond.

That might be a sonic palette not particularly suited to a Coldplay crowd, but Dzvuke’s skill carried him through.

“This show is going to be a core memory for me for so many reasons. Sharing a stadium stage with the biggest band in the world is something I had never imagined would ever happen, yet here we are,” he told Tone Deaf.

“Coldplay have touched the hearts of so many people through their music and you could feel that energy throughout the night, and even during my set. The hometown crowd was so lovely and accepting which gave me so much joy and confidence.”

Dzvuke was even more hyped when Coldplay frontman Chris Martin gave him a mention during their set.

“One of the first songs I learnt on piano was “Viva La Vida” and for that to happen was almost incomprehensible,” he recalled fondly.

“The look on my band’s faces whilst we were on stage was so heartwarming; we were all sharing this special moment we worked so hard for together. It was such a collective feeling of joy and accomplishment. This was truly an ecstatic experience.”

Following his landmark Coldplay support slot, Dzvuke dropped his stylish new single, “ECSTASY”, last week, taken from his well-received 2023 EP, DON’T WORRY BOUT IT SWEETHEART.

You can listen to the Tim Lyre collaboration below, and expect to hear lots more from Dzvuke in 2024 and beyond. Included in the Coldplay competition was grant funding through the WA Government’s Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries’ Contemporary Music Fund, which will support Dzvuke as he prepares to continue his career. WA fans can also catch him live at Mojos Bar on December 23rd (ticket information here).

Adrian Dzvuke’s “ECSTASY” (ft. Tim Lyre) is out now.