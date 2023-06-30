It turns out that Chris Martin played a pivotal part in Amy Shark getting to support Coldplay.

The beloved British rockers are heading to Perth for two huge arena shows in November, where they’ll be joined by two special guests – Thelma Plum and Shark.

During a new interview on On Air With Smallzy, the latter revealed that Coldplay’s frontman had a big say in who got to support his band.

“My booking agent said, ‘oh, so we look like we’re gonna get the Coldplay thing… but it’s all up to Chris Martin,” Shark told the radio host. “And I go, ‘so, what does that mean?’ He has to listen to my songs?’ And he said ‘yes.’ So I’m like, ‘I’m either gonna love him or hate him forever!’ He could’ve said no.”

In the end, Shark had no need to hate the singer. “Tick of approval from Coldplay and Chris Martin!” Smallzy said. “I know now that Chris has actually listened,” Shark replied.

Shark was doing the interview to promote her new song, “Can I Shower At Yours”, which was written solely by the recent Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover star, and discusses the feelings which arise during the initial stages of a relationship.

“It sounds like a nursery rhyme on crack,” Shark explained to Smallzy. “I was listening to so many independent woman songs and I love them. Like, ‘I don’t need you and I can move on,’ and I was like, ‘I just want to write a real pathetic song about like, ‘I’m so into you I’m not even gonna hide it.’ That’s what the song is all about.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Shark revealed that she almost gave up on her now blossoming music career. “I completely gave up, like every sign in the universe was telling me ‘give up, stop,'” she said. When Smallzy said that he believed in signs from the universe, Shark had one in mind. “An A&R guy died,” she replied bluntly. “The one guy I had, the only in I had.”

You can listen to Shark’s interview above, and check out her new single below.