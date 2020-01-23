On Wednesday (Jan. 22), Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer was physically barred from entering the band’s rehearsal in Los Angeles — where the group is preparing for the 2020 Grammy Awards. There is footage of the event, where you can see two bodyguards physically preventing him from entry.

It’s the latest development in a chain of events that began when Kramer filed suit against his longtime rock outfit earlier this week. The drummer, who hadn’t been performing with Aerosmith while recovering from some injuries, claimed he wasn’t allowed back in the group ahead of a scheduled Grammys performance. On Tuesday (Jan. 21), the band confirmed the appearance would go on without him.

The following day, a judge rejected Kramer’s legal attempt to rejoin the act. The court sided with Aerosmith, explaining, “Given that Kramer has not played with the band in six months and the dearth of available rehearsal time before the upcoming performances, Kramer has not shown a realistic alternative course of action sufficient to protect the band’s business interests.”

According to Kramer however, he was sent a full rehearsal schedule just last week for Aerosmith’s Grammy practice. He claims he then flew to L.A. the next day, ready for band practice, however when he showed up to rehearse, he was physically barred from entry.

TMZ managed to obtain a video of the incident and you can watch it down toward the bottom of this page.

Statement of Joey Kramer – Jan. 22, 2020