K-Pop sensation aespa are finally ready for their first Australian shows.

The group will bring their dynamic blend of pop, electronic, and hip hop to Sydney and Melbourne in August and September (see full details below). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10th at 9am AEST. The Telstra pre-sale begins on Tuesday, May 7th at 9am AEST, whole the TEGL and Ticketek pre-sale commences on Thursday, May 9th at 9am AEST.

aespa, formed under SM Entertainment, consists of members KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, and NINGNING. Since their debut, they have made significant impacts on the global music scene, with performances at major events such as Coachella and the Governor’s Ball Music Festival in New York. Their innovative approach to music and performance, blending virtual avatars with real-world talent, has captured the attention of fans worldwide.

The group’s recent achievements include their 4th mini album Drama, which received critical acclaim, and a successful first world tour that spanned continents from Asia to Europe and the Americas.

As the first SM Entertainment group to tour Australia, aespa’s upcoming shows are expected to be a landmark event for K-pop fans in the region. Attendees can anticipate a high-energy show that combines flawless dance routines, stunning visual effects, and the powerful vocals that have become synonymous with aespa.

aespa’s debut Australian shows have even coming for a while. Last year, the four-piece used Sydney’s CBD for some innovative promotion for their mini album, My World, which included battling virtual reality elements like floating cupcakes and giant fluffy balls around iconic city spots including Sussex Street.

“I think our Aussie fans enjoyed our Australia vlogs and reels, but personally I hope we can go there for a concert someday. We haven’t had the opportunity to officially meet our fans in Australia, so I hope we’ll have the chance to interact with our Aussie MYs soon!” GISELLE told Rolling Stone AU/NZ at the time.

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

aespa 2024 Australian Shows

For ticket information, visit ticketek.com.au

Saturday, August 31st

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Monday, September 2nd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC