Ahren Stringer is “stable” after a recent health scare.

The ex-Amity Affliction bassist and vocalist, now one half of Self Checkout, was hospitalised this week due to a “serious and unexpected emergency.”

Self Checkout — made up of Stringer and former Volumes’ frontman Yung Yogi — shared the news with fans via social media just hours before their debut single, “Death Notes”, was due for release (listen below).

“Unfortunately, we are supporting Ahren in hospital after a serious and unexpected emergency, so our priority has shifted to his health and recovery. We hope you enjoy the big day enough for all of us, your support means the world xxx,” the post read.

And in a new update, Self Checkout reassured fans that Stringer is “safe, stable and recovering.”

“We’re still focused on his health right now, so apologies for not being as present with the ‘Death Notes’ release as we’d hoped! Thank you to everyone for your love and support and for an absolutely epic response to our music, we love you xxx,” the update ended.

Everyone at Tone Deaf wishes Stringer well in his recovery.

Stringer confirmed his departure from The Amity Affliction earlier this year after a wave of speculation and a messy public unravelling between the bandmates.

While the frontman cited personal reasons, Amity later released a statement referencing a total breakdown in the relationship, citing “certain behaviours” they could no longer tolerate. Stringer denied allegations of addiction made during the fallout.

Despite the tension, the band’s statement ended with a gesture of goodwill: “The music we’ve created with Ahren will forever bind us and we are thankful for the good times we had together. We wish Ahren all the best in his personal and professional future.”

Despite the controversy, Stringer was determined to prove doubters wrong. “I know we both have a very bad reputation because we’re like admitted addicts, everyone thinks we’re just like POS, but you’re gonna see that we’re not,” he said.

“We’re gonna prove the world wrong. And we want to thank you guys for sticking with us and we hope you love what we’ve produced. It’s gonna be fire.”