Former Amity Affliction bassist and co-vocalist, and one half of the newly formed Self Checkout, Ahren Stringer has been hospitalised.

Self Checkout, made up of Stringer and former Volumes’ frontman Yung Yogi, have pressed pause on release week celebrations following the “serious and unexpected emergency”.

They shared the news with fans via social media just hours before their debut single, “Death Notes”, is due for release. Positioned as a major statement of intent for the newly formed outfit, the single was billed as an opportunity to “prove the world wrong”.

While details of Stringer’s condition remain unknown, the band emphasised their immediate focus is on his recovery: “To Our Self Checkout Family, we really wanted to actively engage in celebrating the release of “Death Notes” with you all in real time

“Unfortunately, we are supporting Ahren in hospital after a serious and unexpected emergency, so our priority has shifted to his health and recovery. We hope you enjoy the big day enough for all of us, your support means the world xxx,” the post reads.

Self Checkout was formed earlier this year, reflecting where both artists are at personally and musically, with Stringer and Yogi aiming to shine light on mental health stigmas through their own unique experiences.

While both of their respective bands went on to achieve huge success in the coming years, both Stringer and Farias battled addiction, each leaving their bands and admitting themselves into rehab, thus planting the seeds for Self Checkout’s eventual emergence years later.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SELF CHECKOUT (@selfcheckoutofficial)

Stringer confirmed his departure from The Amity Affliction earlier this year after a wave of speculation and a messy public unravelling between the bandmates.

While the frontman cited personal reasons, Amity later released a statement referencing a total breakdown in the relationship, citing “certain behaviours” they could no longer tolerate. Stringer denied allegations of addiction made during the fallout.

Despite the tension, the band’s statement ended with a gesture of goodwill: “The music we’ve created with Ahren will forever bind us and we are thankful for the good times we had together. We wish Ahren all the best in his personal and professional future.”

Despite the controversy, Stringer was determined to prove doubters wrong. “I know we both have a very bad reputation because we’re like admitted addicts, everyone thinks we’re just like POS, but you’re gonna see that we’re not,” he said.

“We’re gonna prove the world wrong. And we want to thank you guys for sticking with us and we hope you love what we’ve produced. It’s gonna be fire.”