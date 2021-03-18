Get the latest Rap news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox

A creepily clever AI bot has created a 2021 version of the Eminem classic ‘My Name Is’ and look, it’s kinda a jam.

Given that the original track was released way back in 1999, it was probably only a matter of time before it was given a 21st-century spin.

However, we can’t say we expected the genius behind the revamp to be decidedly, well, not human.

The bot’s take on the song recently debuted via the 30 Hertz YouTube channel which posted a video titled ‘What if Eminem wrote “My Name Is” in 2021?’

The track, which was created using AI technology, has since amassed over 685,000 views on the site.

While the original saw Eminem call out people including the Spice Girls, Pamela Anderson and Usher, the modern-day version is full to the brim of recent references.

Across its one-minute run time, the song name-checks the likes of Billie Eilish and Drake and mentions K-pop and Twitter.

“Got pissed off and ripped Donald Trump‘s wig clean off/ And smacked him so hard he had a heart attack like Rick Ross”, a line in the song goes.

As reported by NME, the short track merely serves as a preview of the upcoming full version of 2021’s ‘My Name Is’. If the rest of the rendition is anything like what we’ve already heard, then it’s safe to say we may have a banger on our hands.

This isn’t the first time the 30 Hertz channel has utilised AI technology to cover Eminem, as last year they also created an ‘Eminem Deepfake song’.

Collaborating with fellow channel Calamity AI, 30 Hertz created the vocals after Calamity AI got a bot to write the lyrics to a ‘Mark Zuckerberg diss in the style of Eminem’.

“Yo, I’m comin’ for the Zuck, the epical CEO who’s on a sack of fail,” the song goes.

Listen to the AI bot reimagining of ‘My Name Is’ by Eminem: