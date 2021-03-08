Eminem has officially responded to those who are trying to cancel him for his lyrics.

As reported by The Independent, a campaign detesting Eminem’s song lyrics recently blew up on TikTok over the past week or so.

In particular, a “problematic” song lyric resurfaced, that being from the 2010 track, ‘Love The Way You Lie’, featuring Rihanna. We all remember that one line in particular that never really sat right. The one where Eminem raps, “I know I’m a liar, if she ever tries to f***ing leave again, I’ma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire.”

While it might have been a minute or two since you last listened to the song, there’s no doubt that the lyric always got you raising an eyebrow.

And if the recent backlash on Twitter, is anything to go by, it’s once again raising eyebrows, especially as TikTok users are saying that it “glorifies domestic violence.” A notion which is essentially the key contention of the campaign.

As per The Independent, TikTokers have supposedly said things like, ‘Yesssss let’s cancel him.” Others have said, “No wonder I’m toxic, I grew up listening to this song.”

After the campaign had gained traction on the app, the rapper was yet to hit back at the cancellers. Until now, that is.

Rather than hitting back with a specific comment or statement, Eminem opted to fight fire with fire, shining a spotlight on a lyric from one of his new tracks, ‘Tone Deaf’.

Also having just released the animated video for the song, he took to Twitter to plug the video, referencing one line in particular: “I won’t stop even when my hair turns gray (I’m tone deaf)/ ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me.”