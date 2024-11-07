Air, the iconic French electronic duo, are set to make a triumphant return to Australia, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album, Moon Safari.

Air will perform an exclusive Melbourne show as part of ALWAYS LIVE 2024, the 17-day celebration of live music across the state of Victoria.

Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel, who met while studying astrophysics and architecture at university, will take the stage at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on December 4th. The pair will perform Moon Safari in its entirety, offering fans a rare opportunity to experience the album that catapulted the duo to international fame in 1998.

Moon Safari, a blend of chilled electronica and retro-futurism, became a cultural phenomenon upon its release. The album’s downtempo sound and hits like “Sexy Boy”, “Kelly Watch the Stars”, and “All I Need” not only sold millions of copies but also influenced a generation of artists and filmmakers. Its impact has been far-reaching, inspiring the likes of Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and filmmaker Sofia Coppola.

The album’s enduring appeal is undeniable. Described by Dunckel as “a deep, universal spell, full of love and mystery,” and simply called “perfect” by Godin, Moon Safari continues to captivate listeners a quarter of a century after its release. It has been hailed as one of the greatest albums of the ’90s by Rolling Stone and topped year-end lists of numerous acclaimed publications.

This exclusive Melbourne performance promises to be an unmissable experience. Air’s live shows are renowned for their mesmerising quality, and the opportunity to hear Moon Safari performed in full under the stars at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl is sure to be unforgettable.

ALWAYS LIVE Chief Executive Officer Psyche Payne expressed excitement about adding Air to the 2024 program: “It’s moments like these that capture the essence of what ALWAYS LIVE is all about – creating unforgettable music experiences for fans and artists alike.”

Air ALWAYS LIVE 2024 Show

General sale begins Tuesday, November 12th (10am local time)

Ticket information available via ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, December 4th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC