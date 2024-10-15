The ALWAYS LIVE 2024 program has expanded with new artists joining the lineup.

The largest event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, ALWAYS LIVE will return for its third year to Victoria for a massive 17-day statewide celebration of contemporary live music this November and December.

Over 289 artists will descend on Victoria for ALWAYS LIVE 2024, with 35% of the program set to take place in regional parts of the state.

Some of the new additions are:

Maithili Thakur: Performing for the first time in Australia, Maithili Thakur will take the stage at Margaret Court Arena on Sunday, December 1st, in an ANZ-exclusive show in partnership with UNIFIED Music Group. She is known for her mix of classical and folk music.

Anyma: After selling out a 25,000-capacity show at Flemington Racecourse for Anyma Presents Genesys: Melbourne/Naarm, Anyma will also host an exclusive after-party at Port Melbourne’s Industrial Centre for the Arts (PICA). This event, presented by Untitled Group, will feature a late-night DJ set and support acts like CASSIAN, MIND AGAINST, LAYTON GIORDANI, and more.

St. Vincent (USA): St. Vincent has added an extra show at the Forum on Wednesday, November 27th, with support from Telenova.

Waxahatchee (USA): Waxahatchee will perform at the Corner Hotel on December 4th, supported by Good Morning.

Brad Cox: Due to high demand, country artist Brad Cox has added a fifth and final show to his Yarns and Yodels series at Riverview Tavern, Tarwin Lower.

Banks (USA): Banks will perform an exclusive one-off show at Northcote Theatre, celebrating the 10th anniversary of her album Goddess. This will be one of just a few special shows worldwide, with others in London, New York, and Los Angeles.

Kaiit: Kaiit will preview her upcoming album at The Toff in Town, with two shows featuring special guests That Kid Maz and Harry Swift.

Grace Cummings: Grace Cummings will play her final Melbourne show of the year at the Athenaeum Theatre, with an all-Victorian lineup.

These artists join previously announced acts like The Offspring, Jack White, Tina Arena, and Chet Faker.

Check out the full ALWAYS LIVE 2024 program and find out more about the event here.